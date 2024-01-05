Barclays Lowers Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $161.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.67.

Apple Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $181.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.52. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,452 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,533 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

