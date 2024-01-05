Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,265,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 753,761 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,883,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,944 shares of company stock worth $230,574,460. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $361.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $892.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

