Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Stock Performance

Balanced Commercial Property stock opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. Balanced Commercial Property has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of £497.40 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.29.

About Balanced Commercial Property

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

