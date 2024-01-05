Balanced Commercial Property (BCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property stock opened at GBX 70.90 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. Balanced Commercial Property has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The company has a market cap of £497.40 million, a PE ratio of -257.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.29.
