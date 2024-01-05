Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

AX opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.