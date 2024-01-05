Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

