AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $44.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 12111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,065.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

