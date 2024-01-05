Arnhold LLC Acquires 204,670 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 559,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,670 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

