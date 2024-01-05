Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

NYSE AIV opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 120.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

