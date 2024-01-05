Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

APH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.38.

APH opened at $94.65 on Friday. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 172.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

