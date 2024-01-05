AM Investment Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 57,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 63.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,497,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after buying an additional 580,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. 12,623,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,835,414. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $274.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

