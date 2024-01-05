Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ALK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of ALK opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,029,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,991,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 660,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after acquiring an additional 91,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

