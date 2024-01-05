Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $114.78. 125,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,373. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

