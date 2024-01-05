Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,258,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 2.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.13% of Air Lease worth $49,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Air Lease by 7.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 51,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. 137,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,469. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Air Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

