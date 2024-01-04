Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

