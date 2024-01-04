Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 350 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $4,753,653 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.