Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.23. 473,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,794. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $666,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,752,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,612,481.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,752,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,612,481.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,776.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,498 shares of company stock valued at $56,095,059. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

