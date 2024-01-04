Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,964. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

