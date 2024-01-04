Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.50. 20,895,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,773,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.76, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

