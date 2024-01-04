Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 780 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 44.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.88. 2,340,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.97 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

