Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 1,187 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 456,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,842. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.