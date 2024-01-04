Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 5,528 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up 1.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,066,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 73,897,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,179,243,000 after buying an additional 5,148,270 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after buying an additional 3,523,830 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 170.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,530,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,853,217 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,804 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. UBS Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,433. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

