Walter Public Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club comprises about 5.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $24,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 442,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

