Walter Public Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $675.82. 154,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,379. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $663.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

