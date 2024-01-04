Walter Public Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 2.2% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

MCO traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.84. 57,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.83. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $275.67 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.47%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

