Walter Public Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,502 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for about 3.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $354,671.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,807.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.70. 382,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $56.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.