Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $2,627,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,941,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $428.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.