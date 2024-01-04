Vicus Capital Purchases 7,255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average is $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

