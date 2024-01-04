Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 167,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,915,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

