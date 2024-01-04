Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 17.9% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.02. 857,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,516. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.46 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $329.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.55 and its 200-day moving average is $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

