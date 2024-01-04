Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Increased by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

