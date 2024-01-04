Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 257.8% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $430.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $438.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

