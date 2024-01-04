Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.10. 1,514,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,245,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $348.06 and a 52-week high of $438.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $416.37 and a 200-day moving average of $409.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.