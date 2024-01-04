Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Cut by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after acquiring an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $207.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.56 and its 200-day moving average is $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.