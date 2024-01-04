Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

