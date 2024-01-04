Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

MGV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $110.07. 21,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,895. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.12 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

