Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $300.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

