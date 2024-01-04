Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.11. 279,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,867. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.53 and a 200-day moving average of $286.47.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

