Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,741. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.