Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$42.33 and last traded at C$42.42. 104,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 70,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.57.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.76.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.