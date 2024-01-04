USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $373,945.72

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $102.28 million and $373,945.72 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.96 or 0.00543190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.27 or 0.00191685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00020758 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.91457076 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $414,614.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

