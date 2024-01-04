USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
