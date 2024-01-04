USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.14 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $4.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USD Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USD Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

