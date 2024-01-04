UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Reaches $4.05 on Major Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00009218 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.76 billion and $1.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00150803 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 928,031,296 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 928,032,341.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.03656898 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,453,851.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.