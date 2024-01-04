United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of X stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

