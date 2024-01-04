Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

About Trevena

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 166.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

