Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

