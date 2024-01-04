The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.23. 2,355,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

