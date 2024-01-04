The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,594,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.49.

PNC opened at $151.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

