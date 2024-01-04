Tcwp LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tcwp LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $654.20. 402,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,279. The stock has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $449.62 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $606.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

