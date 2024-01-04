Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $139.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.68. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

