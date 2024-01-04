Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

